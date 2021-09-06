SNGPL, SSGC plan 524,000 new gas connections in FY 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have planned to give 524,000 new connections during the current fiscal year in their respective operational areas across the country.

"It is expected that gas will be supplied to approximately 524,000 new consumers, subject to approval/revision by OGRA, during the fiscal year 2021-22," according to an official document.

The SNGPL and SSGC would collectively invest Rs17.571 billion on transmission projects, Rs91.812 billion on distribution projects and Rs3.156 billion on other projects, bringing the total investment of Rs112.539 billion.

During the first eight months of the current fiscal year, the companies provided the gas facility to around 70 villages and towns, laid 143 KMs gas transmission network, 2,616 KMs distribution and 886 KMs services lines across their operational areas.

Besides, they awarded as many as 304,573 additional gas connections including 303,243 domestic, 1,020 commercial and 310 industrial across the country.

The country's average gas consumption stood about 3,723 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) including 950 MMCFD volume of RLNG during July-Feb 2021.

Currently, as many as two Floating Regasification Storage Units (FRSUs), having capacity of 1,200 MMCFD, are operating in the country. The RLNG is imported keeping in view the demand-supply shortfall of the gas.

As per the break-up, around 1,188 MMCFD gas, including Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), was consumed by the power, 915 MMCFD by household, 73 MMCFD by commercial, 110 MMCFD by transport (CNG), 724 MMCFD by fertilizer sectors and 713 MMCFD by general industry.

Pakistan has an extensive gas network of over 13,315 KMs Transmission 149,715 KMs Distribution and 39,612 KMs services gas pipelines to cater for the requirement of more than 10.3 million consumers across the country.

