SNGPL, SSGC resolved 168,164 complaints received through Pakistan Citizens Portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The two-state companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), working under the Petroleum Division, have so far collectively resolved around 168,164 complaints, out of 173,627, received through the Pakistan Citizens Portal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the portal on October 28, 2018, for prompt redressal of grievances against the public sector organizations, where since then around 3 million people registered themselves and reported 2.7 million complaints, out of which 2.

5 million have so far been settled.

Since the portal's launch, the SNGPL has resolved 152,431 complaints, out of 155,901. Whereas among these 3,059 were new and 411 were in the process, according to official data available with APP.

Similarly, the SSGC resolved 15,733 complaints, out of 17,726 including 1,106 new. While 887 are in process.

Petroleum Division is vigorously pursuing its national role to ensure the sustainable supply of oil and gas for economic development and growth of the energy sector in Pakistan.

