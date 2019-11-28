UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL Starts 'save Gas Save Cash Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:54 PM

SNGPL starts 'save gas save cash campaign

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Thursday started campaign 'save gas save cash, to create awareness among people regarding unnecessary use of gas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Thursday started campaign 'save gas save cash, to create awareness among people regarding unnecessary use of gas.

On the directives of General Manager Taj Ali Khan the SNGPL held awareness walk attended by Rescue 1122 officials and members of civil societies to create awareness among consumers not to use gas without their needs.

Sui Gas officials also informed the consumers how to file complaints regarding sui gas, gas slab and gas tariff.

Speaking on the occasion, Taj Muhammad Khan said that the necessary use of gas can save precious lives as well as money of the consumers adding that sui gas is a basic amenity and we should have to use it carefully so that the deprived communities could be given the facility as well. He also urged the people to cooperate with SNGPL against illegal use of gas.

Related Topics

Sui Gas Money Rescue 1122 Gas SNGPL

Recent Stories

Glance at General Bajwa’s work as Army Chief

22 minutes ago

‘Six-month extension means three-year tenure,’ ..

46 minutes ago

Northern beat Balochistan by eight wickets

51 minutes ago

Namibia to grant UAE citizens entry visas upon arr ..

55 minutes ago

UAE Hot Air Balloon Team concludes technical prepa ..

56 minutes ago

Watani Al Emarat Foundation breaks record for high ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.