SNGPL starts 'save gas save cash campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited ( SNGPL ) Thursday started campaign 'save gas save cash, to create awareness among people regarding unnecessary use of gas

On the directives of General Manager Taj Ali Khan the SNGPL held awareness walk attended by Rescue 1122 officials and members of civil societies to create awareness among consumers not to use gas without their needs.

Sui Gas officials also informed the consumers how to file complaints regarding sui gas, gas slab and gas tariff.

Speaking on the occasion, Taj Muhammad Khan said that the necessary use of gas can save precious lives as well as money of the consumers adding that sui gas is a basic amenity and we should have to use it carefully so that the deprived communities could be given the facility as well. He also urged the people to cooperate with SNGPL against illegal use of gas.