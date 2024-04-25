SNGPL takes action against 11 gas pilferers

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) took action against 11 gas pilferers and disconnected connections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) took action against 11 gas pilferers and disconnected connections.

Sui Gas Task Force raided and disconnected two meters for illegal shifting.

A domestic consumer was using direct gas while the meter was also connected as he opened the meter coupler and installed the direct pipe.

His meter was disconnected and he will be penalized under OGRA policy. Three consumers whose meters were disconnected in the system, but they were stealing gas by installing illegal meters.

The meters were seized for checking in the laboratory.Similarly, five consumers were illegally supplying gas to more than one house and their extensions were removed.