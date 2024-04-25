SNGPL Takes Action Against 11 Gas Pilferers
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 09:19 PM
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) took action against 11 gas pilferers and disconnected connections
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) took action against 11 gas pilferers and disconnected connections.
Sui Gas Task Force raided and disconnected two meters for illegal shifting.
A domestic consumer was using direct gas while the meter was also connected as he opened the meter coupler and installed the direct pipe.
His meter was disconnected and he will be penalized under OGRA policy. Three consumers whose meters were disconnected in the system, but they were stealing gas by installing illegal meters.
The meters were seized for checking in the laboratory.Similarly, five consumers were illegally supplying gas to more than one house and their extensions were removed.
Recent Stories
Higher taxes, awareness help decrease cigarettes sale in Pakistan
Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari reviews ongoing projects ..
7 ordinances laid in Senate
Implementation of Naan, Roti's revised rates being ensured
Police attack case: ATC discharges PTI leader
Ahsan Iqbal chairs CPEC JWGs, 13th JCC review-meeting
Allama Iqbal gave Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking, hope: Dar
Five numberdars dismissed in Jhang
Industries Minister recommends urea fertilizer import to stabilize prices and su ..
Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle plant in Canada
CM lauds TCF's journey from 5 schools to 2000 across country
Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari reviews ongoing projects of Building Departm ..22 minutes ago
-
7 ordinances laid in Senate22 minutes ago
-
Implementation of Naan, Roti's revised rates being ensured22 minutes ago
-
Police attack case: ATC discharges PTI leader22 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal gave Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking, hope: Dar22 minutes ago
-
Five numberdars dismissed in Jhang22 minutes ago
-
CM lauds TCF's journey from 5 schools to 2000 across country30 minutes ago
-
Immunization campaign to protect children from deadly diseases in full swing50 minutes ago
-
Action taken against officers not recovering 85% tax: Secretary53 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI founder till April 20,51 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barrister Saif51 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 suspects, recovered phones, bikes51 minutes ago