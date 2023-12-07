SNGPL Task Force uncovers illicit gas pipeline at Japan Road

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL)'s Task Force uncovered an illicit gas pipeline extending approximately 1500 meters near Japan Road, in the proximity of Village Kangota Syedan.

Shahid Akram, the official spokesman for SNGPL while, sharing the details of this successful crackdown said that the task force, in collaboration with officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), executed a joint operation to dismantle the unauthorized gas pipeline situated within a private housing society near Japan Road.

The clandestine pipeline, connected illicitly to SNGPL's mainline, was revealed to be a substantial 1500 meters in length.

Shahid Akram disclosed that gas services were unlawfully siphoned through this concealed pipeline, aided by the improper relocation of gas meters within the unidentified housing society.

He further mentioned that the illegal pipeline has been disassembled into multiple sections, and the gas meters that were moved without authorization have been disconnected from the site.

In response to these unlawful activities, FIA has taken decisive action by initiating legal proceedings against the responsible parties involved in the illicit gas pipeline network.

This robust crackdown underscores a resolute stance against unauthorized gas connections, emphasizing the commitment to upholding the integrity of the gas supply system.