Open Menu

SNGPL Task Force Uncovers Illicit Gas Pipeline At Japan Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SNGPL Task Force uncovers illicit gas pipeline at Japan Road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL)'s Task Force uncovered an illicit gas pipeline extending approximately 1500 meters near Japan Road, in the proximity of Village Kangota Syedan.

Shahid Akram, the official spokesman for SNGPL while, sharing the details of this successful crackdown said that the task force, in collaboration with officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), executed a joint operation to dismantle the unauthorized gas pipeline situated within a private housing society near Japan Road.

The clandestine pipeline, connected illicitly to SNGPL's mainline, was revealed to be a substantial 1500 meters in length.

Shahid Akram disclosed that gas services were unlawfully siphoned through this concealed pipeline, aided by the improper relocation of gas meters within the unidentified housing society.

He further mentioned that the illegal pipeline has been disassembled into multiple sections, and the gas meters that were moved without authorization have been disconnected from the site.

In response to these unlawful activities, FIA has taken decisive action by initiating legal proceedings against the responsible parties involved in the illicit gas pipeline network.

This robust crackdown underscores a resolute stance against unauthorized gas connections, emphasizing the commitment to upholding the integrity of the gas supply system.

Related Topics

Road Resolute Japan SITE Federal Investigation Agency Gas From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

15 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

15 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

15 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

15 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

15 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

15 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

16 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

16 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

16 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan