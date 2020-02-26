SNGPL team attacked during operation against illegal connections in Karak

The team of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) on Wednesday faced resistance from locals when they started operation against illegal gas connection in Tarkah Koi village of district Karak

The SNGPL Peshawar was conducting widespread operations against illegal gas users throughout the province, said a press release.

Local people also armed with weapons started resistance and stopped operation when SNGPL team along with personnel of district administration and police arrived at Karkah Koi village. They also manhandled with SNGPL staff and opened firing.

The mob also damaged machinery and official vehicles during the operation.

General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Peshawar Taj Ali Khan had requested the Chief Secretary, Commissioner, DIG and District Police Officer (DPO) Karak to take action against those who were involved in attacking SNGPL staff and stopped operation against gas stealing.