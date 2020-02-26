UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL Team Attacked During Operation Against Illegal Connections In Karak

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:30 PM

SNGPL team attacked during operation against illegal connections in Karak

The team of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) on Wednesday faced resistance from locals when they started operation against illegal gas connection in Tarkah Koi village of district Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The team of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) on Wednesday faced resistance from locals when they started operation against illegal gas connection in Tarkah Koi village of district Karak.

The SNGPL Peshawar was conducting widespread operations against illegal gas users throughout the province, said a press release.

Local people also armed with weapons started resistance and stopped operation when SNGPL team along with personnel of district administration and police arrived at Karkah Koi village. They also manhandled with SNGPL staff and opened firing.

The mob also damaged machinery and official vehicles during the operation.

General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Peshawar Taj Ali Khan had requested the Chief Secretary, Commissioner, DIG and District Police Officer (DPO) Karak to take action against those who were involved in attacking SNGPL staff and stopped operation against gas stealing.

Related Topics

Firing Peshawar Police Vehicles Karak Gas From SNGPL

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler, Jawaher Al Qasimi flag off 10th Pin ..

21 minutes ago

NCM issues fresh to strong wind and waves warning

51 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches &#039;Teyase ..

51 minutes ago

IHRAAM urges ICC to open investigation into Indian ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court orders release of convicted in blasp ..

6 minutes ago

US Approves Light-Attack Aircraft Sale to Tunisia ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.