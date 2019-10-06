UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL Team Detects Illegal Gas Connection To Ice Factory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 06:50 PM

SNGPL team detects illegal gas connection to ice factory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :A raiding party of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has detected gas theft at an ice factory and disconnected the connection.

The team conducted a raid near Bund Road at Batti Chowk and found an illegal gas supply connection from the main line.

The team disconnected the supply and submitted an application to the police station concerned for registration of a case against the factory owners.

Sources said the factory had stolen gas worth Rs 24 million.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Gas From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens GITEX Technology Week 20 ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi non-oil foreign merchandise trade stands ..

21 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate winners of ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council launches ..

1 hour ago

Gargash, GCC Secretary-General discuss regional is ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;B ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.