SNGPL team detects illegal gas connection to ice factory

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :A raiding party of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has detected gas theft at an ice factory and disconnected the connection.

The team conducted a raid near Bund Road at Batti Chowk and found an illegal gas supply connection from the main line.

The team disconnected the supply and submitted an application to the police station concerned for registration of a case against the factory owners.

Sources said the factory had stolen gas worth Rs 24 million.