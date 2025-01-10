Open Menu

SNGPL Team Removes 6 More Meters

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, under the direction of the general manager, disconnected six more meters over the laws violations.

During the operation, two meters were removed for using domestic connections for commercial purposes.

One meter was removed over company laws violations. Three other meters were disconnected for using compressors.

The door to door checking of about 43 connections was carried out.

