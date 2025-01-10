SNGPL Team Removes 6 More Meters
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, under the direction of the general manager, disconnected six more meters over the laws violations.
During the operation, two meters were removed for using domestic connections for commercial purposes.
One meter was removed over company laws violations. Three other meters were disconnected for using compressors.
The door to door checking of about 43 connections was carried out.
Recent Stories
SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan
Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on January 17
1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss future of content creation
Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 2024
Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education tomorrow
PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..
ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh
Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony
UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia
Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors
Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers
TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJ IHC inaugurates website of district courts5 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in encounter5 minutes ago
-
DDC approves eight projects of public welfare5 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter killed in road accident5 minutes ago
-
SNGPL team removes 6 more meters5 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security ordered for Tri-Series & Champions Trophy5 minutes ago
-
Zamung Kor Dera campus’ facilities reviewed15 minutes ago
-
Followers of religions must fulfill social responsibilities to tackle global challenges: Dr. Hussain ..35 minutes ago
-
Three member motorbikes lifter gang busted1 hour ago
-
PM hails departure of PIA's first flight to Paris after European routes reopened1 hour ago
-
PM hails departure of PIA's first flight to Paris after European routes reopened1 hour ago
-
Four profiteers held1 hour ago