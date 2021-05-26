SNGPL Team Unearths Gas Theft In Phoolnagar
A Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) task force conducted a raid in Phoolnagar, district Kasur and unearthed gas theft
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) task force conducted a raid in Phoolnagar, district Kasur and unearthed gas theft.
A spokesperson for SNGPL said on Wednesday that a special task force on UFG control conducted a raid in Muslim Town area and disconnected a direct bypass from site.
The team found that a 3/4" inch diameter service line was installed on 1 1/4" inch diameter main pipethrough which gas was being supplied to 50-60 houses.
Legal action has been initiated against the gas theft.