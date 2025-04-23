SNGPL To Conduct Open Court At Regional Office On April 24
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 01:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In line with the directions of the Ministry of Petroleum and the Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL),an open court (Khuli Katchehri) will be held at the SNGPL Regional office on April 24,2025.
The session will be presided over by General Manager(GM) SNGPL Multan,Mr. Ahmad Jawad Khan, who will listen and address consumer complaints on the spot.
The initiative aimed to facilitate SNGPL consumers,ensuring timely redressal of issues and improving service delivery.
Consumers from across the region were encouraged to participate and present their grievances during the session.
Recent Stories
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler held6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 57 kg of drugs worth Rs 6.5 mln6 minutes ago
-
SNGPL to conduct open court at regional office on April 246 minutes ago
-
RC hands over aid for Kurram victims to DC26 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of classical vocalist Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan observed26 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan observed26 minutes ago
-
Recent hailstorms, rains affect wheat crops, fruit orchards in KP26 minutes ago
-
IRM, Iqra university organize seminar in connection with Earth Day 202526 minutes ago
-
RC hands over aid for Khurram victims to DC36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 5 criminals with 11 stolen bikes36 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 115,600 cusecs water46 minutes ago
-
Notorious robbery gang leader arrested in Mardana encounter46 minutes ago