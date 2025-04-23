SNGPL to conduct open court at regional office on April 24

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In line with the directions of the Ministry of Petroleum and the Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL),an open court (Khuli Katchehri) will be held at the SNGPL Regional office on April 24,2025.

The session will be presided over by General Manager(GM) SNGPL Multan,Mr. Ahmad Jawad Khan, who will listen and address consumer complaints on the spot.

The initiative aimed to facilitate SNGPL consumers,ensuring timely redressal of issues and improving service delivery.

Consumers from across the region were encouraged to participate and present their grievances during the session.