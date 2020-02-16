UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL To Continue RLNG Supply For CNG Sector

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:30 PM

SNGPL to continue RLNG supply for CNG sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has said that supply of the Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) will continue to the CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) sector in Punjab.

According to the media release, it has become possible due to the change in weather in recent days which resulted less demand by the domestic consumers as compare to the demand in cold weather.

The department has clarified that the RLNG was not suspended last night.

.

Related Topics

Weather CNG Punjab Gas Media SNGPL

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum opens Gulfood 2020

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi continues AED50 billion investment in bu ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of Naval Group

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ethiopian PM

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flying to In ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Professional Championshi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.