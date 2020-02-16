SNGPL to continue RLNG supply for CNG sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has said that supply of the Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) will continue to the CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) sector in Punjab.

According to the media release, it has become possible due to the change in weather in recent days which resulted less demand by the domestic consumers as compare to the demand in cold weather.

The department has clarified that the RLNG was not suspended last night.

.