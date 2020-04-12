UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL To Donate Rs 38 Mln For Corona Relief Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 05:30 PM

SNGPL to donate Rs 38 mln for corona relief activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced to donate Rs 38 million to support the efforts of combating coronavirus in the country.

SNGPL's board of Directors accorded the approval for the donation in its meeting held on April 11, 2020 at the Head office.

According to SNGPL spokesperson, a sum of Rs 38 million would be donated by the company under it Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program for the national cause, out of which, Rs 19 million would be contributed to the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund. The remainingRs 19 million would be donated to National Disaster ManagementAuthority (NDMA) for the procurement of protective and medical equipments.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Company April 2020 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Million SNGPL Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries no ..

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Haykal Media sign ..

34 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in UFI online ses ..

49 minutes ago

Dependence on financial success alone leads to lon ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 62 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Education ministry to test online exam platform fo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.