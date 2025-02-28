SNGPL to ensure uninterrupted gas supply during Sehar, Iftar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will ensure an uninterrupted and adequate gas supply to consumers during meal preparation times, particularly during Sehar, Iftar and mid-day meal hours.

The company is committed to maintaining a stable gas supply across its network, ensuring that consumers receive adequate pressure without disruptions, said a news release.

Consumers are asked to report any gas supply or pressure-related concerns through SNGPL’s helpline 1199.