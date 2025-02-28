Open Menu

SNGPL To Ensure Uninterrupted Gas Supply During Sehar, Iftar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM

SNGPL to ensure uninterrupted gas supply during Sehar, Iftar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will ensure an uninterrupted and adequate gas supply to consumers during meal preparation times, particularly during Sehar, Iftar and mid-day meal hours.

The company is committed to maintaining a stable gas supply across its network, ensuring that consumers receive adequate pressure without disruptions, said a news release.

Consumers are asked to report any gas supply or pressure-related concerns through SNGPL’s helpline 1199.

Recent Stories

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Wor ..

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai

16 minutes ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Busi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council

31 minutes ago
 EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mis ..

EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations ..

Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin

46 minutes ago
 ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition pr ..

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme

2 hours ago
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola i ..

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah ..

Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas su ..

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money wi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan