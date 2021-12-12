UrduPoint.com

SNGPL To Launch Campaign To Check Use Of Compressors

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 02:00 PM

SNGPL to launch campaign to check use of compressors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Rawalpindi Region would launch a campaign to check the use of compressors.

According to a SNGPL spokesman, the consumers of some localities were facing low gas pressure due to severe cold weather for some days.

"SNGPL is trying to utilize all available resources to increase the gas pressure," he claimed.

To a question he said that SNGPL had issued a warning to the citizens against installing and using compressors, declaring them illegal and hazardous.

He said that the teams would go door-to-door to ensure that the warning was being complied. The citizens using compressors would be fined heavily and their gas connections would be severed, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the residents of several city and cantonment board localities are facing zero gas pressure as the temperature continues to drop and many areas have been hit by a drastic reduction in gas supply, resulting in a sharp increase in use of illegal compressors.

The citizens are also running behind Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), dry woods, kerosene oil, and other sources of fire due to the absence of natural gas in stoves.

Several areas including Gulistan Colony, Rehmatabad, Chaklala, Dhok Elahi Bakhsh, Dhok Khaba, Millat Colony, Amarpura, Sadiqabad, Westridge-3, Pirwadhai, Dhok Najo, New Katarian, College Road, Adara, Morgah, Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi, Tahli Mori, and several other areas have been facing extreme low gas pressure.

The residents of these areas said that the pressure of the gas being supplied was very low. In some other localities, the pressure was so low that the residents could only see a tiny flame in their stove.

The locals living on the outskirts of Rawalpindi have resorted to using woods and coals. In many areas, the citizens are installing compressors to suck and increase the gas pressure, causing problems for those who do not resort to using the equipment.

The use of compressors during peak hours worsens the gas pressure and, consequently, the consumers who did not use them have to experience low pressure.

The LPG dealers have also increased the rates of gas cylinders and sell them at Rs 230 to 250 per kg.

