SNGPL To Launch Operation Against Gas Compressor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The General Manager Rawalpindi Region, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Mukhtar Shah said special teams have been constituted to launch a crackdown against those using gas facility through the compressors.

Talking to APP, he said that there is no shortage of gas and pipelines of gas supply are being laid to increase its pressure, however, there is dire need to take action against illegal practices of using gas compressors.

He said that efforts are being made to address the gap between demand and supply.

He appealed the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents.

The GM observed due to prevailing crisis of gas shortage, the people involved in using alternate measures like using cylinder, compressor in their houses.

He urged consumers not to use gas heaters and geysers so that regular supply of gas could be ensured for the domestic users.

Meanwhile, the shortage of gas made the lives of the people miserable. The recent rain make the weather chilly and the residents have no option to use alternate resources to meet the gas load shedding.

Most localities, consumers in Rawalpindi, were facing low gas pressure and for that housewives are unable to cook food.

According to information, the people residing at Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Dhoke Ealhi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Pirwadhai, Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Dhamial, Qasim Market, Satellite Town, Chur, Allahabad, Chah Sultan, Asghar Mall, Pindora are facing worst difficulties due to low gas pressure.

