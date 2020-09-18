SNGPL to lay new transmission line to resolve low gas pressure problem

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) will lay a new transmission line from Mardan-Charsadda to Peshawar to resolve the problem of low gas pressure on permanent basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) will lay a new transmission line from Mardan-Charsadda to Peshawar to resolve the problem of low gas pressure on permanent basis.

The project will cost Rs 2.6 billion whereas work on it will start by November this year.

This was told during a high level meeting held here Friday with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. Members of the board of Director (BoD) SNGPL attended the meeting.

Beside, Advisor to Chief Minister on Energy, Himayat Ullah Khan, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Energy and Power, Mohmmad Zubair, Chairperson, Board of SNGPL Roohi Raees Khan, General Manager SNGPL Arbab Saqib and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister was informed that work on a project worth Rs.1.2 billion was underway to resolve the issue of low gas pressure in Rashakai while work on provision of gas to Hattar Economic Zone was also being carried out on war footing.

The meeting was also told that development projects worth billions of in the field of natural gas were in pipeline for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that would be completed during the tenure of incumbent government.

The chief minister while stressing upon the timely completion of ongoing projects directed the authorities concerned for expediting work and assured that provincial government would provide every possible support in this regard.

He also underlined the need to take all possible measures for providing gas facilities to northern areas and other districts of province where facility was not available to public.

He said that by providing the facility of natural gas would stop deforestation in the province. He said the conservation of forests was their collective responsibility.

He stated that, the previous government of PTI planted nearly 1.2 billion saplings while 1 billion plants would be planted during the tenure of incumbent government.

The meeting was told that progress was being made on previous decisions regarding gas projects in Kohat, Karak and Hangu.

The chief minister said that all possible steps for the development of southern districts including setting up of industries, dualization of Indus Highway were being taken.

He said that the proposed Peshawar- D.I.Khan Motorway would prove a milestone towards the speedy development and promotion of trade and economic activities in the region.