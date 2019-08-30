SNGPL To Observe "Kashmir Hour" To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will observe "Kashmir Hour" at noon on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to SNGPL spokesmen, all the officers and employees would assemble outside its offices at 12 noon holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags to observe the Kashmir Hour.

National anthem and songs will be played on this occasion. Special prayers would also be offered for the Kashmiri brethren, he added.