SNGPL To Provide Gas Cylinders To Commercial Consumers In Winter Season

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2022 | 08:50 PM

SNGPL to provide gas cylinders to commercial consumers in winter season

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Shahzad Iqbal said that the gas connections of commercial consumers were being cancelled and cylinders will be provided to them at their doorsteps to ensure gas supply to domestic customers in the winter season.

GM SNGPL expressed these views while addressing the executive body of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), here, on Sunday.

He further said that the RLNG gas cylinders will be provided to commercial consumers at the rates set by OGRA.

He said that the initiative was being taken to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers with better pressure in winter season.

GM SNGPL informed that the gas connections would be provided again to commercial consumers in March, April.

He also announced the nomination of Deputy Chief Officer Qasim Haider as the focal person for MCCI to solve the problems of the commercial and industrial community on the demand of MCCI.

President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal highlighted the problems of commercial and domestic consumers.

He said that the commercial consumers were facing financial issues due to significant difference in the gas price slab.

He suggested that SNGPL should send proposals to OGRA for keeping appropriate slab rates and equal gas supply to domestic consumers.

He said that mobile application should be established to improve the emergency system and formation of a committee consisting on MCCI and SNGPL members to resolve the problems of domestic and commercial consumers.

Former Vice President Khawaja Muhammad Farooq presented the symbol of MCCI to GM Sui Gas.

Vice President MCCI Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Sohail Tufail and others were present.

