SNGPL to restore RLNG to industry from Dec 31

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has decided to restore Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) supply to industrial sector from Tuesday

According to SNGPL spokesman here Saturday, the company took this decision following the resumption of gas supply from MOL Gas Field as well as increased RLNG supplies.

After resumption of the gas supply to industrial consumers, he added, the reconnection of CNG stations would be carried out.

He said that curtailments were necessitated owing to record low temperature in December, which was beyond control of the company. Supply of RLNG to domestic consumers has exceeded 500 MMCFD in the last week of December against corresponding month last year with consumption of only 150 MMCFD owing to severe weather condition.

He said that the company was undertaking all possible efforts to ensure supply of gas to domestic consumers on priority.