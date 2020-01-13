SNGPL to resume Gas supply to CNG Stations on 18th January

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited has announced restoration of gas supply to CNG Stations in Punjab on 18th January for one day due to severe cold wave

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited has announced restoration of gas supply to CNG Stations in Punjab on 18th January for one day due to severe cold wave.SNGPL Spokesperson said that gas will be available at all CNG stations on 18th January from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

According to the Company Spokesperson, gas supply schedule for next week will be released later.