UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL To Resume Gas Supply To CNG Stations On 18th January

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:46 PM

SNGPL to resume Gas supply to CNG Stations on 18th January

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited has announced restoration of gas supply to CNG Stations in Punjab on 18th January for one day due to severe cold wave

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited has announced restoration of gas supply to CNG Stations in Punjab on 18th January for one day due to severe cold wave.SNGPL Spokesperson said that gas will be available at all CNG stations on 18th January from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

According to the Company Spokesperson, gas supply schedule for next week will be released later.

Related Topics

CNG Punjab Company January Gas All From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

ION and Navya form partnership to deliver sustaina ..

35 minutes ago

Friendship between UAE, Japan improving every year ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed honours 10 winners of Zayed Sust ..

36 minutes ago

UAE revive qualification hope with 2-0 win over DP ..

2 hours ago

FM reaches Riyadh on a mission to de-escalate tens ..

5 minutes ago

Draft Ceasefire Agreement Expects Libya's Conflict ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.