SNGPL unearths four gas pilfering units in Lahore region: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Wednesday said the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) had unearthed four gas pilfering units in the Lahore Distribution Region.

The minister, in a tweet said, four gas theft cases had been detected in the region, in which three industrial units and one commercial were found involved.

The company has disconnected their supplies.

He said total theft amount booked was Rs 183 million, adding four FIRs (First Information Reports) had been registered against the culprits while two accused were arrested.