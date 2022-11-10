UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Urges Commercial Consumers To Sign RLNG Contracts

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 07:24 PM

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) called upon its commercial consumers on Thursday to sign the re-gasified liquified natural gas (RLNG) contracts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) called upon its commercial consumers on Thursday to sign the re-gasified liquified natural gas (RLNG) contracts.

During a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), an SNGPL team highlighted that over 6,000 commercial consumers had already signed the RLNG contracts, while more were in the process of doing so. The team informed the meeting that in case of non-signing of the RLNG contracts, the gas company might not be able to supply gas to the commercial consumers as domestic sector was its priority.

The team said that such commercial consumers, who were currently on indigenous gas and signing the RLNG contracts, would be provided indigenous gas during or by the end of March 2023. "No additional security will be charged from such commercial consumers, which are being converted from indigenous gas to the RLNG during the winter season", and that the gas bills would be issued on weekly basis, the team said.

Additionally the consumers with no gas consumption would not be required to pay the weekly bills, provided they had furnished affidavits to the SNGPL in this regard.

