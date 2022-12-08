SNGPL will provide gas supply to consumers with full pressure at peak times: GM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited General Manager Taj Ali Khan has said that gas supply to domestic consumers would be provided with full pressures during peak hours of meal preparations.

"No load shedding would be made during this time." Talking to reporters, he said that gas would be provided to consumers with full pressure especially at the morning, noon and evening for the preparation of meals without any problems to facilitate consumers.

He said that arrangements for the provision of 300MMCF per day have been made, adding gas connection of consumers using compressor machines illegally would be disconnected.

He said that gas projects worth Rs 3.59 billion have been completed in Peshawar. He said actions would be taken against the gas stealer. The GM said Rs six billion projects were launched for the provision of gas supply to domestic consumers in KP.

He urged the masses to avoid gas heaters during peak hours of winter and informed SNGPL authorities in case someone use compressor machines for necessary actions.