SNGPL, WWF Signs Pact For Conserving Energy, Environment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ):The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and the World-Wide Fund for Nature Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) on Monday signed agreements at two programmes for conservation of energy and environment.

According to the SNGPL spokesperson, the signing ceremony was held at SNGPL Head Office and its Managing Director Amer Tufail, and WWF-Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Hammad Naqi Khan signed the agreements.

At the ceremony, various ideas, progress on current projects and future plans were also shared.

The WWF also offered extending cooperation in spreading SNGPL's Energy Conservation messages through their social media network.

