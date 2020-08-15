The 55th annual general meeting of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was held here on Saturday in which shareholders of the company approved the annual accounts of the company for fiscal year 2018-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The 55th annual general meeting of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was held here on Saturday in which shareholders of the company approved the annual accounts of the company for fiscal year 2018-19.

The shareholders also approved dividend of Rs. 3.5 per share on the recommendations of the Board of Directors of SNGPL inclusive of interim dividend of Rs 1.

5 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 already paid in FY 2018-19, said a press release issued here.

Moreover, the shareholders of the company appointed M/s Deloitte Yousaf Adil, Chartered Accountant as auditors for FY 2019-20.

Chairperson Board of Directors, acknowledged the commendable efforts made by the board members, management, staff and especially the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division for their constant support and guidance.