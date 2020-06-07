UrduPoint.com
SNGPL's I-9 Office Sealed After Senior Officer Contracts Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:07 AM

Regional office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was sealed here on Saturday after a senior officer of the company tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was sealed here on Saturday after a senior officer of the company tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

General Manager Muhammad Zahoor said all operations at the I-9 office including customer services had been suspended till further order, however, "emergency services will continue through telephone," the company said in a news release late Saturday night.

He said the company had adopted all the required Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at the office, but a senior officer contracted the virus, adding, a detailed disinfection process of the office had been initiated immediately. The affected officer had been quarantined at his home.

