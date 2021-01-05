Snigh, KP governors, Saifullah Niazi call on Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Saifullah Niazi, a senior member ofthe Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI), Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation and the future course.

They also discussed upcoming Senate and Azad Jammu & Kashmir elections, and by-polls, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

