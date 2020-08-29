Snipers deputed in sensitive areas on Ashura

(@FahadShabbir)

The police deputed snipers in all sensitive areas, including the routes of mourning processions and Majalis, for Ashura Muharramul Haraam

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The police deputed snipers in all sensitive areas, including the routes of mourning processions and Majalis, for Ashura Muharramul Haraam.

A police spokesman on Saturday said police officials in plain clothes would also remain active during Ashura to keep vigil eye on suspects.

As many as 238 Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras had also been installed and madefunctional at all sensitive points and the entire activities of Majalis and mourning processionswould be monitored in the central control room, he added.