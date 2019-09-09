UrduPoint.com
Snipers Deputed On Rooftops In Sensitive Areas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 04:10 PM

Snipers deputed on rooftops in sensitive areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) ::The police have deputed snipers on rooftops in all sensitive areas including the routes of mourning processions, on 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that police officials in plain clothes will also remain active during Ashura to keep vigil eye on suspects so that nefarious designs of miscreants and terrorists could be averted before occurrence of any untoward incident.

Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras have also been installed and made functional at all sensitive points and the entire activities of Ashura Majalis and mourning processions would be monitored in central control room, he added.

