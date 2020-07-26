UrduPoint.com
Snooker Club Raided, 32 Held On The Violation Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :As the police continued the crackdown against those violating the district government's orders against public gatherings and closures of businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, at least 32 people were arrested from a snooker club in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, SP Rawal told that some people were playing at Snooker club in the area of Waris Khan Police Station.

During a raid, police have arrested 32 people identified as Akbar, Zain, Asad, Shehyar, Aftab, Muhammad Suhail, Masood ur Rehman, Faisal, Bilal, Adil, and others.

The persons were arrested for violating Section 144, while cases were registered against them.

