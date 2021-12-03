UrduPoint.com

Snooker Club Sealed For Corona SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:41 PM

Snooker club sealed for Corona SOPs violation

Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali has launched a campaign to check violations of Corona Virus Vaccine, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali has launched a campaign to check violations of Corona Virus Vaccine, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Waqas Sikandari on Friday conducted crackdown against violations of SOPs and imposed fines amounting to Rs 35,000 on restaurants while a snooker club was also sealed.

He informed that the traders and the residents had also been advised to get vaccinated from the nearest centers at the earliest.

He said raids would continue and action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

He informed that the DC had directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of corona virus.

The DC urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against corona as implementation of SOPs was inevitable to control spread of the virus.

Necessary action was also being taken against the violators, he said adding, the new Covid variant was the fastest, fittest and most formidable version of the corona virus that caused Covid-19 for which special precautionary measures should be adopted by all the citizens.

He informed that the administration had accelerated its ongoing operation to ensure implementation of SOPs and conducting raids in entire district.

Related Topics

Snooker Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE story told via drones light show

UAE story told via drones light show

16 minutes ago
 Super League Polo: Country Lions, Zacky Farms in f ..

Super League Polo: Country Lions, Zacky Farms in final

1 minute ago
 Pope Francis condemns 'prejudice' in migrant mass ..

Pope Francis condemns 'prejudice' in migrant mass in Cyprus

1 minute ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup , Risja Development/Maste ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup , Risja Development/Master Paints in main final

1 minute ago
 Japan's NEC to Create Biometric Face Recognition-B ..

Japan's NEC to Create Biometric Face Recognition-Based Vaccination Verification ..

1 minute ago
 Omicron Detected in 38 Countries, But Delta Remain ..

Omicron Detected in 38 Countries, But Delta Remains Dominant COVID-19 Variant - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.