Snooker club sealed for Corona SOPs violation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali has launched a campaign to check violations of Corona Virus Vaccine, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Waqas Sikandari on Friday conducted crackdown against violations of SOPs and imposed fines amounting to Rs 35,000 on restaurants while a snooker club was also sealed.

He informed that the traders and the residents had also been advised to get vaccinated from the nearest centers at the earliest.

He said raids would continue and action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

He informed that the DC had directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of corona virus.

The DC urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against corona as implementation of SOPs was inevitable to control spread of the virus.

Necessary action was also being taken against the violators, he said adding, the new Covid variant was the fastest, fittest and most formidable version of the corona virus that caused Covid-19 for which special precautionary measures should be adopted by all the citizens.

He informed that the administration had accelerated its ongoing operation to ensure implementation of SOPs and conducting raids in entire district.