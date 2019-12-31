UrduPoint.com
Snow-capped Malam Jabba Hills Attracting Number Of Domestic Tourists

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :After the recent spells of snowfall on hilly areas of the country, the snow capped mountains of Malam Jabba situated into the Swat Valley are not only showcasing beautiful scenery of snow nowadays, but have also become a point of attraction for domestic tourists from all over Pakistan.

A huge number of tourists all across the country especially from Punjab visiting snow covered hills of Malam Jabba to enjoy the mesmerizing spell of snowfall at its beautiful hills during the winter season.

According to tourist views, tourists to the scenic valley are excited because valley has many entertainments for tourists and adventure seekers, a report aired by a private news channel said.

The snow clad peak offered an excellent opportunity to ski, said a tourist.

Malam Jabba is a great picnic spot in the Swat valley, said Humna Yousaf, adding, height of this valley is approximately 10,000 feet above sea level.

It has a chair lift which took the tourists to highest point of the valley.

Malam Jabba was like a paradise for tourists as it was offering all sorts of fun to the adventure seekers and nature lovers, said another Kashan Ahmad along with friends.

If someone is fond of tourism and have not visited Swat, they have surely missed a huge wonderland of nature, said Zubair Saeed another tourist from Islamabad.

If someone wanted to visit paradise on earth then without any doubt Swat is one of the greatest tourist destinations in the north of Pakistan which is rich in all aspects of natural beauty, said Ahmad and Minal two siblings.

"Mostly tourists try to play grass skiing when they visit Malam Jabba. It is good that grass skiing can be played throughout the year as it is not limited to snow," said Nadeem.

Many tourists are enjoying ice skating, especially the youth with special trainers which is really fun for us here, said Misbah Javed.

Foreign tourists were also seen there who were enjoying the activities in snow.

A foreign tourist also praised the natural beauty of Malam Jabba and said Pakhtuns' hospitality was really inspiring for them in this beautiful valley.

Tourists who had visited Malam Jabba admired that the hill station gave a spectacular view with its simply magical and matchless scenery.

