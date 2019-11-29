UrduPoint.com
Snow-clad Abbottabad Hills Attract Thousands Of Tourists

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :As cold waves griped northern areas of the country, a huge number of tourists all across the country especially from the Punjab started visiting snow-capped Abbottabad hills to enjoy the mesmerizing and eye-catching spell of snowfall at its beautiful hills.

The winters first spell of snow in Abbottabad has turned the valley into a snowy white wonderland captivating all tourists into its charm.

According to locals, the powdery white layer in Galyaat, Abbottabad and nearby areas, enhanced the landscape, drawing thousands of visitors despite extreme weather conditions.

Many people stopped their vehicles on the way to take pictures. Among them was Haniyah Usman a tourist from Islamabad said she could not express the beauty of the snow-covered mountains in words.

She said her family is enjoying snow covered hills by throwing snow balls on each other.

The locals said they had forgotten the miseries of the extremely harsh weather after finding tourists visiting their area. They said tourists should come to witness the beauty of Abbottabad.

A tourist Sana Imran talking to private news channel said, it is blessing that the country is receiving snowfall and the current spell of snowfall has transformed Pakistan's northern region into a winter wonderland.

"We are spending good family time and our kids are more happy than elders," said a tourist.

Every quarter of north Pakistan is ready to make a new memory for the tourist and snowfall gives warmth in human emotions, said another tourist female.

She said i will asked my citizen they should come and enjoy the snow covered hills.

A local resident Ahmad Jibran said the enthusiastic tourists are visiting our area and built snowmen and threw snowballs at each other. Some were posing for photographs and others were busy in taking selfies.

The influx of tourists created traffic jams at various points on the roads leading to the hill stations, he added.

Another local said , heavy snowfall of the current winter season has affected routine life in Abbottabad city where temperature has dropped below the freezing point. Despite heavy snowfall, workers were busy clearing the roads for traffic.

To facilitate tourists, local police devised a comprehensive traffic plan, issued traffic advisories, and announced a helpline while constantly rescuing vehicles stuck in snow.

