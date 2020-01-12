Snow-clad hilly resorts choke due to heavy tourist influx on weekend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Snow-capped hilly resorts in northern areas of the country are continued fully packed with domestic and foreign tourists where a large number of tourists thronged various places to enjoy their weekend with their family and friends.

The recent snowfall in Murree and nearby hill stations has attracted a large number of domestic and international tourists. For residents of the twin cities, Murree's close proximity makes it an especially attractive weekend getaway.

According to visitors in Murree, due to weekend a large number of tourists thronging different hilly areas and Tourists were seen taking selfies and photos along roadsides which caused hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic in some roads of the cities.

Locals of these areas talking to private news channels commented, that the powdery white layer in hilly restores including Galyaat, Swat, Naran, Abbottabad, Malam Jabba, Muree and nearby areas, enhanced the landscape beauty and attracting number of tourists.

A family towards Swat valley while stopped their vehicles on the way to take pictures said, "We are spending good family time and our kids are more happy than elders".

Weekend was another factor encouraging domestic tourists to plan their trips to the beautiful hilly areas of northern Pakistan, they added.

"We have spent whole weekend in Murree with our family and enjoyed a lot", said Usman Ikram a tourist.

Meanwhile, local traffic police in hilly areas tourists are welcome to visit the resort areas and enjoy the snow but visitors to bring proper winter gear including warm clothes and shoes with them specially for their little once.

Every tourist should have their identity card and passport and tourists should make sure about their garments as per the weather conditions, officials said.

They said tourists should be aware to drive slow and also apply less gearing.

There was a long traffic snarl on different roads on Sunday which was cleared with deployment of additional police personnel, officials informed.

Traffic police urged the tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess, particularly during snowfall, could be avoided.