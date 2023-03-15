Snow-clad Himalaya causing continual decline of water level in Mangla dam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) ; March 15 (APP):The country's second largest Mangla Dam reservoir was found constantly drying as reported intermittent snowfall on various parts of the Himalayan peaks keeps it snow clad constantly leading to decline in flow of water in the rivers, falling in the Dam wherein the water level was continuously declining.

The water level in Mangla Dam at Mirpur district of AJK was reported as 1100.90 feet on Tuesday with maximum conservation level of 1242 feet, live storage capacity of 0.406 MAF in the reservoir, official sources told this APP here late Tuesday.

On February 24, 2023, the water level in the reservoir was reported 1114.75 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet, the sources underlined Meanwhile, the inflow and outflow at Rivers Indus at Tarbela remained 22300 and 43000 cusecs, River Kabul at Nowshera 9300 and 9300 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge 14100 and 14100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla 20100 and 28000 cusecs and Chenab at Marala 9600 and 3000 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, the inflow and outflow respectively at Jinnah Barrage was recorded as 43300 and 38300 cusecs, Chashma 39100 and 45000 cusecs, Taunsa 49200 and 37800 cusecs, Guddu 36800 and 32600 cusecs, Sukkur 29000 and 7000 cusecs, Kotri 7600 and nil cusecs, Trimmu 2200 and nil cusecs and Panjnad 3700 and nil cusecs.

At Tarbela; minimum operating level 1398 feet, present level 1431.95 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.611 million acre feet (MAF), Mangla; minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1100.90 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.406 MAF, Chashma; minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.044 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Tuesday. Ends / APP / AHR.