Snow-clad Murree, Galyat ,Leepa Valleys proved irresistible to tourists: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) As the weekend unfolded, the majestic hill stations of Murree, Galyat and Leepa Valleys were transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland, with a thick blanket of snow casting a serene silence over the landscape, drawing in a tidal wave of tourists who flocked to the area to bask in the beauty of nature's frozen masterpiece.

The snowfall, which ranged from 4 to 5 inches in different areas, turned the popular tourist destinations into a winter wonderland, with snow-clad trees, roads and buildings presenting a breathtaking sight, according to a report aired by ptv news channel.

"We have had an unprecedented rush of customers this weekend and our sales have skyrocketed," said the owner of a popular restaurant in Murree.

"The snowfall has been a blessing for us as it has brought in a huge number of tourists who are eager to try our local cuisine," said Rashid, owner of a restaurant in Nathia Gali.

"Our restaurant has been packed since Friday evening, and we are struggling to keep up with the demand," said the owner of a restaurant in Leepa Valley.

"The weekend rush has been incredible, and we are thrilled to see so many tourists enjoying the beauty of Murree and Galyat," said owner of a restaurant in Murree Mall Road.

However, the heavy snowfall also caused disruptions in normal life, with many roads becoming impassable due to the accumulation of snow where to mitigate the problems faced by tourists and locals, the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) swung into action, taking emergency measures to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and provide necessary facilities to the visitors.

"We have deployed heavy machinery, including snowplows and excavators to clear the snow from the roads," said a GDA official. "We have also sprinkled salt on the roads to prevent them from becoming slippery and ensure the safety of tourists."

In addition to these measures, the GDA and Murree officials also established facilitation centers at various points, including to provide assistance to the tourists.

Despite the disruptions caused by the snowfall, the tourists seemed to be enjoying themselves, with many of them taking part in snowball fights, building snowmen and taking selfies with the snow-clad scenery providing a picturesque backdrop.

"It's a wonderful experience," said a tourist from Lahore. "The snowfall has added to the beauty of the area, and we are enjoying every moment of it."

"The overall atmosphere in the area remained festive, with the tourists and locals alike seeming to enjoy the winter wonderland that Murree, Galyat and Leepa Valley had been transformed into.