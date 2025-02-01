Snow Clearance Efforts Underway Amid Heavy Snowfall In Galyat
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Following the recent snowfall in Galiyat, road clearance operations are in full swing with the help of heavy machinery.
The Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad has directed Additional Assistant Commissioner Galiyat, Shamim Ullah, to oversee the ongoing activities in collaboration with the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA).
In light of the prevailing weather conditions, tourists traveling to Galiyat, Thandiani, and other mountainous regions in Abbottabad district have been advised to take necessary precautions.
Authorities have implemented several measures to ensure the safety and convenience of visitors.
To prevent potential hazards, the use of gas cylinders or coal by tourists will be prohibited after midnight. The Communication & Works Department and the Galiyat Development Authority have deployed heavy machinery and staff around the clock to facilitate road clearance and ensure smooth traffic flow.
Additionally, dumping of construction materials along roadsides has been strictly banned to prevent any disruption in movement.
For the ease of travelers and locals, petrol pumps will maintain a continuous supply of fuel. Tourists are advised to check the fitness of their vehicles before setting out for their journey, ensuring they have a sufficient amount of fuel. In snowy conditions, the use of iron chains on vehicle tires is recommended, along with driving in low gear for better control.
Travelers should also carry essential food supplies such as dry fruits, biscuits, and water to prepare for any unforeseen circumstances.
Authorities have urged visitors to avoid unnecessary travel at night, especially during fog or snowfall, and to use fog lights and indicators for visibility. Additionally, citizens and tourists must remain cautious of potential landslides and avalanches in mountainous areas.
In case of emergencies, travelers can contact the District Control Room Abbottabad at 09929310553, the District Resource & Communication Center Abbottabad at 09929310556, or the Galiyat Control Room Nathiagali at 0992355138.
