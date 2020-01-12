UrduPoint.com
Snow Clearing Operation Continues In Galyat, Thandyani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:40 PM

Snow clearing operation continues in Galyat, Thandyani

ABBOTTABAD, Jan 12(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::On the directives of district administration, the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and other concerned departments on Sunday have started snow clearing operation in Galyat and Thandyani.

The district administration and GDA issued a travel advisory for the tourists to keep fuel tank full during the travel in Galyat and Thandyani, must keep dry food, use the tire chain to avoid any untoward situation.

The tourists were also advised to avoid bringing children and female during travel in Galyat and Thandyani, use first and second gear while driving.

In case of any emergency, contact district control room landline numbers 09929310200, 0992-9310553, GDA emergency center landline numbers 03411112226, 0992931042, police control room landline number 09929310033 and rescue emergency services 1122.

The Met department has forecast widespread rain in Hazara division while heavy snowfall is also expected for Monday in upper parts of Hazara division.

hmd/ash/

