Snow clearing operation starts from Thandyani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :District administration Abbottabad Tuesday started snow clearing operation from Thandyani and adjoining roads where Civil and Works (C&W) heavy machinery was engaged in road cleaning work under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Galyat Amin ul Hassan.

The AAC Galyat also met the residents of the area and supervised the cleaning work of the link road along the main highway.

While speaking on the occasion, Amin ul Hassan said that the district administration wanted to ensure the clearance of snow from roads of the area and in this regard, we also wanted the cooperation of the locals.

After clearing of the snow from Kok Ming, Boi and Meira Rehmat Khan Roads have been restored for traffic.

Snow clearing is also being carried out in phases on Patan Khurd, Patan Kalan and all other roads, in addition to the road re-establishment power restoration work is also underway.