‘Snow Covered Swat Valley, Malam Jabba Becomes Hub Of Attraction For Tourists'
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The winter tourism has started flourishing in the upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where its most scenic valleys of Galiyat, Kaghan, Swat and Malam Jabba attracted tourists, adventure sports and snowfall lovers in droves.
The famous tourist attractions of Swat and Malam Jabba are famous for their scenic beauty and cool weather, a report aired by a Private news channel.
With the Met Office forecast of rain and snowfall over Malam Jabba Hills, the locals and nationwide tourists reached the place with families to enjoy this beautiful weather, said a tourists.
All restaurants and hotels were seen packed with tourists and the demand of woollies also goes up, as mercury falls below the freezing point, said a local.
Mesmerizing Malam Jabba and Swat valleys have witnessed massive influx of tourists this year, said a visitor.
“The eye-catching landscape of Malam Jabba was beyond everything as tourists could go to the mountain peaks, watch lush green pastures and travel inside the forests through a controlled ride on chairlift that was full of fun and enjoyment,” said a women visitor.
The district administration in these Swat Valley has urged the visitors to play a role in keeping the environment clean after staying in any hill station of the valley.
"It is our collective responsibility to keep the environment clean to enjoy the natural beauty of the valley at the maximum level”, he added.
“Malam Jabba is my favorite winter hilly station due to its diverse features, easy accessibility, pollution free cool weather and trout fish amid snowfall. No hill station carries more natural and mountainous beauty in the world than this valley", said a local.
