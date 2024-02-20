Open Menu

‘Snow Covered Swat Valley, Malam Jabba Becomes Hub Of Attraction For Tourists'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM

‘Snow covered Swat valley, Malam Jabba becomes hub of attraction for tourists'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The winter tourism has started flourishing in the upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where its most scenic valleys of Galiyat, Kaghan, Swat and Malam Jabba attracted tourists, adventure sports and snowfall lovers in droves.

The famous tourist attractions of Swat and Malam Jabba are famous for their scenic beauty and cool weather, a report aired by a Private news channel.

With the Met Office forecast of rain and snowfall over Malam Jabba Hills, the locals and nationwide tourists reached the place with families to enjoy this beautiful weather, said a tourists.

All restaurants and hotels were seen packed with tourists and the demand of woollies also goes up, as mercury falls below the freezing point, said a local.

Mesmerizing Malam Jabba and Swat valleys have witnessed massive influx of tourists this year, said a visitor.

“The eye-catching landscape of Malam Jabba was beyond everything as tourists could go to the mountain peaks, watch lush green pastures and travel inside the forests through a controlled ride on chairlift that was full of fun and enjoyment,” said a women visitor.

The district administration in these Swat Valley has urged the visitors to play a role in keeping the environment clean after staying in any hill station of the valley.

"It is our collective responsibility to keep the environment clean to enjoy the natural beauty of the valley at the maximum level”, he added.

“Malam Jabba is my favorite winter hilly station due to its diverse features, easy accessibility, pollution free cool weather and trout fish amid snowfall. No hill station carries more natural and mountainous beauty in the world than this valley", said a local.

Related Topics

Weather World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Swat Women Love

Recent Stories

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

34 minutes ago
 Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

39 minutes ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

14 hours ago
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Q ..

Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..

14 hours ago
 Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

14 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

14 hours ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

14 hours ago
 CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match ..

CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..

14 hours ago
 Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach ..

Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan