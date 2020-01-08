UrduPoint.com
Snow Festival Being Planned In Galyat To Boost Tourism

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:31 PM

Snow festival being planned in Galyat to boost tourism

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Galyat, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is all set to welcome tourist influx from across the country as a multi-locational and three-day long snow festival is being planned at the end of January.

"Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has finalized the preparations to arrange the first-ever snow festival in the city's different valleys to boost the tourism activities in the province under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the GDA spokesperson told APP on Wednesday.

Besides, setting up stalls, multiple games and sports like skiing, archery, snow tubing, and V-log and photography competitions would be arranged at Nathia Gali, Donga Gali and Ayubia, he said.

The cultural and food stalls would be installed to showcase unique culture and splendid cuisine of the area, the spokesman added.

He said students from across the country would be engaged to make the festival a success.

To a query, the spokesman said the GDA had planned such kind of festival in 2018 but could not materialize it due to unprecedented snowfall in Galyat.

