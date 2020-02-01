UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Snow Festival Kicked Off In Galyat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:29 PM

Snow festival kicked off in Galyat

A three-day long snow festival jointly organized by Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and Tourism Development Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kicked off here on Saturday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :A three-day long snow festival jointly organized by Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and Tourism Development Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kicked off here on Saturday.

The festival includes events of skiing, snow biking, snow hiking, snow tubing, tug of war, camping, V-log, food stalls, snow cartoons and jeep rally.

Renowned entertainers and singers Ali Azmat, Umair Jaswal and artiste Hamza Ali Abbassi would also perform in the event.

The events would be held at different venues situated in Galyat including Nathiagali, Ayubia, Donga Gali, Khanaspur and Mushpuri top.

The festival was arranged to promote winter tourism in Galyat and provide tourist to explore the beauty and scenic attraction of Galyat.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Ali Azmat Event Top Jeep

Recent Stories

Vice President attends crowning of Hamdan bin Moha ..

58 seconds ago

Vice President attends crowning of Hamdan bin Moha ..

1 minute ago

PTI govt has nothing to sale but poultry items: PP ..

2 minutes ago

Saeed Ghani welcomes holding of Adab Festival

2 minutes ago

Minister terms holding of Kabaddi World Cup histor ..

2 minutes ago

Sports day to be arranged on Feb 5

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.