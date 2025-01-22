Snow festival to be started on January 28

NEELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Snow Festival will be started at Sharda on January, 28, the official sources said on Wednesday.

The district administration had made arrangements to hold various events including sports to celebrate the festival in befitting manners, they said.

The youth would participates in the events enthusiastically, they added.

The civil administration in collaboration with Pak-army would make security arrangements for the festival, they added.

