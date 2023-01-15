UrduPoint.com

Snow From The Roads In Galiyat Cleared For All Sorts Of Vehicular Traffic

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023

Snow from the roads in Galiyat cleared for all sorts of vehicular traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) and Civil and Works (C&W) department Sunday cleared the roads of Galiyat for all sorts of vehicular traffic after three days of continuous heavy snowfall.

According to the details, after the clearance of snow, a large number of tourists reached Galiyat to enjoy the serene beauty of nature and snowfall. Besides the main Murree road all link roads have been opened by the GDA and C&W with the help of heavy machinery and the residents of the remote areas of Galiyat were able to purchase essential items for their homes as they were stuck in villages during the last three days.

During the last three days, Galiyat received more than one foot of snow where besides the main Murree road all links roads of the region were blocked and people were also facing a shortage of firewood, medicines and food items.

Masses were also facing acute difficulty while shifting their patients to Abbottabad and other cities due to the blockage of snow, as the pressure built by the locals of the Galiyat district administration and GDA sent machinery to clear the roads and provide relief to the masses.

