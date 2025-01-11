Snow Jeep rally to start at Shahi Ground Kalam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The 13th Snow Jeep Race organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) would start at Shahi Ground in Kalam on Sunday.

The race was being organized by KPCTA in collaboration with Upper Swat Development Authority, Frontier 4x4 Club and Pakistan Army.

The race include competitions in four categories: Zero to 2500cc, 2500cc to Open, Vintage, and ladies category.

Jeeps convoy from Peshawar has already reached Kalam under supervision of KPCTA and Frontier 4x4 Club.

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Zahid Chanzeb has said that purpose of the event was to promote winter and adventure tourism in the province.

He said that the tourism department had also held successful competitions of ice hockey, curling and speed skating at Shandur Top.