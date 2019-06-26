UrduPoint.com
Snow Leopard & Ecosystem Protection Progamme Commended By Stakeholders

Wed 26th June 2019 | 04:38 PM

The first meeting of the Landscape Coordination Committee (LCC) of Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) project titled 'Pakistan Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program' (PSLEP) was held in Gilgit under the Chairmanship of Shahid Zaman, Secretary, Forest, Wildlife and Environment, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) to review project progress and plan for the rest of the year 2019

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, other members included Chief Conservator Forest/Wildlife Dept. GB, NRM Chief, P&D Dept., Conservator Parks and Wildlife Dept., Conservator Forest, Gilgit, Director EPA, GB, Deputy Director, Agriculture Dept., Gilgit, Regional Head of WWF, WCS, BWCDO and Community Representatives of four PSLEP project sites, respectively.

At the onset, a documentary titled "Upscaling snow leopard conservation in Pakistan" developed by SLF was screened which was followed by the presentation on the PSLEP background, structure, progress and future plans by Mr. Jaffar Ud din, National Project Manager and Mr. Khalil Ahmad, Regional Project Manager/Livelihood Specialist, PSLEP project.

The participants discussed and shared their views on the progress of the project and other agenda items.

The chair admired the project structure, implementation mechanism and progress and applauded the project team for successful implementation of the plan.

Shahid Zaman also ensured his full support in making the project a success. The meeting ended with vote of thanks to and from the Chair.

Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) is implementing the GEF-UNDP funded "Pakistan Snow Leopard Ecosystem Protection Program (PSLEP)" project in Pakistan in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) and range province governments of GB, KP and AJ&K, respectively.

This five years' project is aimed to improve the conservation status of snow leopard, its natural prey and associated mountain ecosystem in northern Pakistan by promoting landscape approach, protected area strengthening, participatory conservation and conservation education & advocacy.

At regional scale, the project is overseen through a multi-sector, multi-stakeholder coordination and governance mechanism called Landscape Coordination Committee (LCC).

