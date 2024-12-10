Snow Leopard Foundation Advocates For Sustainable Mountain Solutions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) joined the global community in celebrating International Mountain Day 2024, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding high altitude ecosystems and supporting the communities that depend on them.
This year’s theme, “Mountain Solutions for a Sustainable Future – Innovation, Adaptation, and Youth”, aligns closely with SLF’s mission to empower mountain communities through conservation, education, and sustainable development.
Asia’s high mountains, including the majestic Himalayas, Karakoram, Hindu Kush, and Pamirs, are vital ecosystems often referred to as the "third pole of the Earth." These regions face increasing challenges from climate change, warming at twice the global average. Melting glaciers are putting the freshwater needs of millions at risk, while unchecked deforestation, urban expansion, and resource misuse add to the pressures on mountain communities and the wildlife they coexist with.
In his special message, Dr. Muhammad Ali Nawaz, Director of SLF, emphasized the importance of mountains as lifelines for both nature and humanity. “Mountains provide critical ecosystem services, including freshwater and carbon sequestration, supporting billions of people downstream. Protecting these landscapes is not only essential for wildlife like the threatened snow leopard but also for global climate resilience,” he stated.
Dr. Jaffar Ud Din, Deputy Director of SLF, highlighted the snow leopard’s role as a symbol of healthy mountain ecosystems. “The snow leopard is more than an emblem of natural beauty.
It serves as a vital indicator of the health of our mountain habitats. Its survival depends on collaborative efforts that integrate innovation, community engagement, and youth participation,” he said.
SLF’s work focuses on livelihood improvement, capacity building, community-based conservation, education and awareness, and climate adaptation in mountain communities across Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. These initiatives address the unique challenges faced by mountain regions while empowering local populations to build sustainable futures.
At SLF, we believe innovative approaches are key to tackling the unique challenges faced by mountain ecosystems. From digital monitoring technologies to climate-smart agricultural practices, innovation drives effective solutions. At the same time, traditional knowledge systems of mountain communities remain integral to crafting sustainable adaptation strategies.
The foundation actively engages youth, recognizing their pivotal role in driving positive change. By promoting education, leadership, and entrepreneurship, SLF aims to inspire the next generation to take ownership of conservation and development efforts in mountain areas.
On this International Mountain Day, SLF invites everyone to join hands in preserving mountain ecosystems and uplifting the communities that depend on them. Together, through innovation, adaptation, and the active participation of youth, we can create a more resilient and sustainable future for mountains and their people.
