The Snow Leopard Foundation, key implementing partner of the government for implementing the Global Snow leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (GSLEP) goals, commemorated the International Snow Leopard Day 2021 by arranging mass awareness-raising events in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Chitral District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Neelum District of AJK, and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Snow Leopard Foundation, key implementing partner of the government for implementing the Global Snow leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (GSLEP) goals, commemorated the International Snow Leopard Day 2021 by arranging mass awareness-raising events in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Chitral District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Neelum District of AJK, and Islamabad.

While the youth were the main focus of these events yet people from all walks of life attended these celebrations and showed their commitment to the conservation of snow leopards, their wild prey, and the fragile mountain ecosystems inhabited by these keystone species, said a news release.

The national event was placed at the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU). The SLF collaborated with the Department of Environmental Sciences to observe the day under the theme "Healthy Snow Leopard Population Healthy Ecosystems".

Deputy Head of Mission, Kyrgyz Embassy Aibek Tilebaliev graced the occasion as guest of honour, and Dr Syed Mehmood Nasir, a veteran conservationist, and ex-Inspector General Forest as chief guest.

Committed to raising awareness for the predicament of an iconic and indicator species, the twelve Asian countries including Pakistan that are home to the snow leopard observe October 23rd , as the International Snow Leopard Day.

The day marks the anniversary of the signing of the landmark Bishkek Declaration on the conservation of this majestic big cat, signed on October 23, 2013, at the first Global Forum on the Conservation of the Snow Leopard in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

Thought-provoking posters and oral presentations on the theme of the day by the postgraduate students of the FJWU were the key highlights of the event. A documentary "Science, Society and Snow Leopards" developed by the SLF was also screened which was applauded by the participants.

Thematic resource material on the ecology and conservation needs of snow leopards, their wild prey, and habitat were disseminated among the students.

In the end, the chief guest and guest of honor distributed certificates among the contestants, and souvenirs were presented to the distinguished guests.

In GB, the SLF regional office partnered with the Jamshed Welfare Organization (JWO), Astak Valley of district Skardu to observe the day under the theme "Snow Leopard Conservation is Climate Adaptation". The nature club members of the schools performed a tablu to highlight the pros and cons of the human-snow leopard conflict and the importance of coexistence with wildlife in their valley.

The students also participated in the speech competition organized on the occasion and got appreciation from the participants. The Snow Leopard Day was also commemorated in Chitral, where the SLF regional office organized the event at a local school in collaboration with the nature club members.

Senior officials from the government departments, academia, private sector, and elites from the local communities attended the event. The students in their speeches highlighted the importance of snow leopards in maintaining ecosystems intact and threats imposed by climate change to snow leopards and societies sharing the landscapes with these vulnerable cats.

The nature club members of the Government Boys middle School Sharda, Neelum District, AJK partnered with the SLF regional office to mark Snow Leopard Day 2021.

The snow leopards are the top predators and important indicators of the health of mountain ecosystems across their range in South and Central Asia.

Despite their elusive nature, the snow leopards are very subtle to the changes in their environment.

The snow leopard ecosystems provide important ecosystem services for local communities ranging from food and medicine to grazing for livestock, and wood for shelter, heat, and fuel, as well as water sources for millions of people downstream.

Despite their immense ecological importance, the snow leopards are facing a myriad of conventional and emerging threats.