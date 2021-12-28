UrduPoint.com

Snow Leopard Kills 11 Sheep In Tangmarg's Top Mountainous Waripora Village In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:01 PM

At least eleven sheep were killed by a snow leopard late Monday night in Waripora village of Tangmarg in Baramulla district in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) : At least eleven sheep were killed by a snow leopard late Monday night in Waripora village of Tangmarg in Baramulla district in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State.

A report received here on Tuesday from across the line of control while quoting an official said eleven sheep belonging to one Ghulam Nabi Rather, son of Mohammad Ramzan Rather of Waripora were killed after a leopard attacked them inside the cowshed, while another one was injured.

Locals said leopard was on prowl in the area and created panic for the last many days.

They also appealed for granting an attractive compensation to the owner as he belonged to a poor family, the report added.

