Snow-loving Tourists Swarm Northern Pakistan's Popular Destinations: Report
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) As the snowy weather continues to wrap the northern regions of country in a thick layer of white, the towns of Malam Jabba, Murree, Hunza, Naran Kaghan, and others remain a top destination for tourists seeking a magical winter getaway, with the relentless snowfall turning these areas into a fairytale-like landscape of snow-covered mountains and picturesque villages.
According to a ptv news report, a massive snowfall has swept through Pakistan's northern regions, drawing in a huge influx of visitors from across the country and abroad.
Report from Malam Jabba revealed that the area has been blanketed with an astonishing 2 to 5 feet of pristine snow, transforming it into a paradise for thrill-seekers and winter sports enthusiasts, with ideal conditions for skiing, snowboarding, and other adrenaline-pumping activities.
The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has also set up makeshift hotels and restaurants to cater to the influx of tourists.
The local economy is also booming, with shopkeepers and hotel owners reporting a significant increase in sales. The PTDC has advised tourists to take necessary precautions while traveling to these areas, as the roads are slippery and the weather is unpredictable.
Tourists and staff in these areas are thrilled with the snowfall. "this is my first time in Malam Jabba and I am absolutely loving it," said Hassan Younus a tourist from Karachi.
"The snow is so pristine and white, it is like nothing I have ever seen before. I am planning to try skiing for the first time, and I am really excited."
Rashid Khan, a local hotel owner in Hunza, commented, "the snowfall has been a blessing for us. Our hotel is fully booked, and we are getting a lot of inquiries from tourists. The local economy is also benefiting, as tourists are buying local handicrafts and trying traditional food."
Meanwhile, in Naran, tourists are enjoying the serene beauty of Lake Saif ul Malook, which is frozen due to the extreme cold. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Ahmed Ali, a tourist from Lahore.
"The lake is so still and peaceful, it is like a mirror reflecting the beauty of the surrounding mountains."
The snowfall has also brought joy to the local children, who are enjoying playing in the snow and making snowmen. "I love playing in the snow," said 10-year-old Ali Arafat a local resident of Kaghan.
"It is so much fun making snowballs and throwing them at my friends."
